Jan 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 178,523.27 million rupees Open interest : 1,029,583 Volume : 3,467,138 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.4900 65.4900 65.0425 65.1225 6018 17845 2662.07726 40830 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.8000 65.8000 65.4200 65.5450 393 3290 204.72298 3120 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.9925 65.9925 65.9925 65.9925 4 135 1.31985 20 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 78.7000 78.9425 78.3000 78.3925 2360 10210 922.74107 11743 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 79.2750 79.3300 78.7500 78.7875 179 4349 59.81638 757 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.2500 79.2500 79.2500 79.2500 3 681 3.9625 50 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 66.7100 66.9625 66.2700 66.3575 1418 17311 523.87626 7851 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.2375 67.2375 66.5950 66.7675 167 1641 93.23517 1386 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.5100 51.5100 50.9000 50.9800 84934 555502 155232.8089 3036215 USDINR 27-Feb-12 51.7500 51.7500 51.2450 51.3200 7998 256646 15561.76486 302395 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.0100 52.0100 51.5600 51.6700 1370 96125 2583.36923 49892 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.4575 52.3025 51.4575 51.9025 310 46282 507.57176 9740 USDINR 29-May-12 52.3750 52.4500 52.1500 52.1825 42 13273 33.6569 644 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.5650 52.6800 52.3000 52.3200 29 3654 66.44292 1266 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.6375 52.8925 52.5600 52.5600 9 1371 4.01049 76 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.8000 53.1000 52.7625 52.7625 6 725 11.28851 213 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.8000 53.8000 53.8000 53.8000 3 224 0.807 15 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.8500 53.8500 53.6000 53.6000 7 319 49.80643 925 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)