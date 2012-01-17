Jan 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 178,523.27 million rupees
Open interest : 1,029,583
Volume : 3,467,138
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.4900 65.4900 65.0425 65.1225 6018 17845 2662.07726 40830
EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.8000 65.8000 65.4200 65.5450 393 3290 204.72298 3120
EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.9925 65.9925 65.9925 65.9925 4 135 1.31985 20
GBPINR 27-Jan-12 78.7000 78.9425 78.3000 78.3925 2360 10210 922.74107 11743
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 79.2750 79.3300 78.7500 78.7875 179 4349 59.81638 757
GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.2500 79.2500 79.2500 79.2500 3 681 3.9625 50
JPYINR 27-Jan-12 66.7100 66.9625 66.2700 66.3575 1418 17311 523.87626 7851
JPYINR 27-Feb-12 67.2375 67.2375 66.5950 66.7675 167 1641 93.23517 1386
USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.5100 51.5100 50.9000 50.9800 84934 555502 155232.8089 3036215
USDINR 27-Feb-12 51.7500 51.7500 51.2450 51.3200 7998 256646 15561.76486 302395
USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.0100 52.0100 51.5600 51.6700 1370 96125 2583.36923 49892
USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.4575 52.3025 51.4575 51.9025 310 46282 507.57176 9740
USDINR 29-May-12 52.3750 52.4500 52.1500 52.1825 42 13273 33.6569 644
USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.5650 52.6800 52.3000 52.3200 29 3654 66.44292 1266
USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.6375 52.8925 52.5600 52.5600 9 1371 4.01049 76
USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.8000 53.1000 52.7625 52.7625 6 725 11.28851 213
USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.8000 53.8000 53.8000 53.8000 3 224 0.807 15
USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.8500 53.8500 53.6000 53.6000 7 319 49.80643 925
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
