Jan 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 138,983.92 million rupees
Open interest : 1,101,739
Volume : 2,734,563
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 27-Jan-12 64.7700 65.1375 64.5925 65.0050 6695 14426 2884.78162 44449
EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.0450 65.5475 65.0425 65.4450 275 4230 90.77713 1389
GBPINR 27-Jan-12 77.7000 78.0225 77.4800 77.7775 2082 10642 721.31646 9270
GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.0200 78.4500 78.0100 78.2000 153 4586 49.60251 634
GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.7000 78.8000 78.7000 78.8000 10 774 7.71743 98
JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.4000 65.8425 65.3500 65.6275 1221 15950 353.71673 5384
JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.8850 66.2000 65.8850 66.0225 111 1994 33.74501 511
USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.3400 50.5575 50.1350 50.3750 80463 544438 123723.5196 2454196
USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.7300 50.9200 50.4975 50.7225 6354 322347 8593.56061 169298
USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.8700 51.2500 50.8600 51.0550 1142 102450 2079.39844 40697
USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.1975 51.5700 51.1975 51.3925 212 50359 304.28713 5916
USDINR 29-May-12 51.4925 51.8100 51.4925 51.5900 38 13834 60.42107 1169
USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.8975 52.0000 51.8225 51.9000 23 3983 49.26586 948
USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.0375 52.2000 52.0300 52.0775 11 1477 10.79436 207
USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.2300 52.2300 52.2300 52.2300 3 825 1.35798 26
USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.4500 52.4500 52.4500 52.4500 1 6637 0.05245 1
USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.7000 52.9000 52.7000 52.9000 2 2053 0.3701 7
USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.0000 53.0000 52.9000 52.9000 18 407 13.50165 255
USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5000 53.2000 52.5000 53.1550 10 327 5.74059 108
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
SPEED GUIDE :
RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:>
INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF,
NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES :
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)