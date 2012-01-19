Jan 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 138,983.92 million rupees Open interest : 1,101,739 Volume : 2,734,563 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 64.7700 65.1375 64.5925 65.0050 6695 14426 2884.78162 44449 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.0450 65.5475 65.0425 65.4450 275 4230 90.77713 1389 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 77.7000 78.0225 77.4800 77.7775 2082 10642 721.31646 9270 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.0200 78.4500 78.0100 78.2000 153 4586 49.60251 634 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.7000 78.8000 78.7000 78.8000 10 774 7.71743 98 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.4000 65.8425 65.3500 65.6275 1221 15950 353.71673 5384 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.8850 66.2000 65.8850 66.0225 111 1994 33.74501 511 USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.3400 50.5575 50.1350 50.3750 80463 544438 123723.5196 2454196 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.7300 50.9200 50.4975 50.7225 6354 322347 8593.56061 169298 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.8700 51.2500 50.8600 51.0550 1142 102450 2079.39844 40697 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.1975 51.5700 51.1975 51.3925 212 50359 304.28713 5916 USDINR 29-May-12 51.4925 51.8100 51.4925 51.5900 38 13834 60.42107 1169 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.8975 52.0000 51.8225 51.9000 23 3983 49.26586 948 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.0375 52.2000 52.0300 52.0775 11 1477 10.79436 207 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.2300 52.2300 52.2300 52.2300 3 825 1.35798 26 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.4500 52.4500 52.4500 52.4500 1 6637 0.05245 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.7000 52.9000 52.7000 52.9000 2 2053 0.3701 7 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.0000 53.0000 52.9000 52.9000 18 407 13.50165 255 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5000 53.2000 52.5000 53.1550 10 327 5.74059 108 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)