Jan 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,361.93 million rupees Open interest : 1,206,274 Volume : 2,123,227 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.0800 65.4825 65.0150 65.1050 7602 16299 3180.01806 48704 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.6225 65.9075 65.4550 65.5075 437 4448 153.76495 2339 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 77.9600 78.2500 77.8275 78.0025 2067 10033 660.53984 8459 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.4325 78.6875 78.3800 78.4825 115 4584 39.82273 507 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.2025 65.5400 65.1500 65.3625 1849 17046 575.88837 8807 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.6400 65.8900 65.6400 65.7350 183 1900 43.64773 664 USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.3225 50.5950 50.2425 50.4450 57418 648109 96726.48805 1916614 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.6375 50.9525 50.6000 50.8100 4049 319981 5377.29089 105839 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.9525 51.2800 50.9350 51.1350 866 102357 1149.21421 22463 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.4275 51.6100 51.3800 51.4800 248 51300 368.4115 7156 USDINR 29-May-12 51.6500 51.8400 51.6500 51.7175 23 14776 62.3703 1206 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.9000 52.1450 51.8500 51.9600 22 4053 8.63518 166 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.2300 52.3000 52.2300 52.2300 8 1470 11.28263 216 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.2700 52.4700 52.2625 52.4700 10 881 3.29905 63 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.5300 52.5800 52.5300 52.5800 2 6647 0.57788 11 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.7000 52.8000 52.7000 52.8000 3 2063 0.63256 12 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.0000 53.0000 53.0000 53.0000 1 327 0.053 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)