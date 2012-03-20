Mar 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,544.79 million rupees Open interest : 1,226,382 Volume : 2,124,500 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.4850 66.6950 66.4850 66.6350 6114 16265 2474.88676 37151 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.9500 67.1900 66.9500 67.1200 412 9234 144.57089 2154 EURINR 29-May-12 67.5000 67.8775 67.2000 67.2000 19 683 7.09001 105 EURINR 26-Feb-13 66.5000 66.5000 66.5000 66.5000 1 0 0.0665 1 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 79.7500 80.1300 79.6000 80.0425 3558 13837 1225.00208 15321 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.1400 80.6800 80.0500 80.6000 372 14866 210.80903 2619 GBPINR 29-May-12 81.1000 81.1025 81.1000 81.1000 14 1653 8.1911 101 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 80.9200 80.9200 80.9200 80.9200 1 10 0.8092 10 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.5600 60.5600 60.1700 60.3625 3001 7952 999.51483 16569 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 60.8775 60.8825 60.5200 60.8150 170 1569 45.38281 747 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.2975 50.5300 50.2750 50.4950 62944 658230 96563.45755 1914961 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.7125 50.9275 50.6825 50.8975 2835 340763 5408.70029 106451 USDINR 29-May-12 51.0450 51.2650 51.0400 51.2450 555 89625 897.2036 17537 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.3950 51.5600 51.3800 51.5600 109 28078 162.65177 3163 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.6900 51.8550 51.6600 51.8475 120 14445 275.72297 5330 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.8950 52.1500 51.8950 52.1200 29 4784 31.18563 599 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.2000 52.3000 52.2000 52.3000 5 9342 3.65515 70 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.5500 52.5500 52.5500 52.5500 1 2125 0.05255 1 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.6100 52.6125 52.6100 52.6125 16 826 10.52224 200 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.8200 52.8200 52.8200 52.8200 6 1036 5.282 100 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.2700 53.2700 53.2700 53.2700 1 1314 0.5327 10 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.4100 53.4850 53.4100 53.4725 38 9745 69.5045 1300 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)