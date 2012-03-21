Mar 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 138,367.69 million rupees Open interest : 1,142,599 Volume : 2,697,832 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.8650 67.3975 66.8650 67.0350 7154 17304 2952.20165 43995 EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.2000 67.7700 67.2000 67.5425 593 9484 206.60325 3056 EURINR 29-May-12 68.4200 68.4200 67.7300 67.7975 41 852 26.7767 394 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.2000 80.8450 79.9700 80.3300 4367 13874 1782.6567 22205 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 80.8900 81.0975 80.5500 80.9500 575 15976 318.34885 3937 GBPINR 29-May-12 81.3325 81.3650 81.2200 81.2200 6 1653 2.84563 35 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.3300 60.6650 60.1100 60.1900 3916 9185 1177.97786 19512 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 60.9000 61.1200 60.4000 60.6675 181 1638 60.48205 995 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 61.2400 61.2400 61.2400 61.2400 1 10 0.6124 10 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.5450 50.7400 50.4600 50.6300 94516 537924 122936.5373 2429478 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.9900 51.1400 50.8750 51.0750 5081 367981 7460.43913 146209 USDINR 29-May-12 51.3400 51.4900 51.2400 51.4275 676 93660 1095.21792 21326 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.6575 51.8000 51.5800 51.8000 128 29270 182.06916 3523 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.9775 52.0600 51.8825 52.0300 73 15175 91.6541 1763 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.2900 52.3200 52.1650 52.3075 26 5264 31.62151 605 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.5800 52.5800 52.5600 52.5800 6 9342 26.44277 503 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.7500 52.7500 52.7500 52.7500 2 2125 0.26375 5 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.0000 53.0500 52.9000 52.9750 3 836 0.79475 15 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.1650 53.1650 53.0300 53.0300 13 1288 13.39731 252 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8100 53.8100 53.4800 53.7500 5 9758 0.75179 14 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)