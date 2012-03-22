Mar 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 188,913.99 million rupees Open interest : 1,181,363 Volume : 3,660,602 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 67.0075 67.5025 67.0075 67.4175 7617 15887 3158.67718 46915 EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.7400 68.0150 67.6350 67.9475 704 10671 292.91555 4318 EURINR 29-May-12 68.3000 68.5125 68.0200 68.4825 8 860 1.09014 16 EURINR 27-Jul-12 68.9800 68.9800 68.9800 68.9800 1 70 3.449 50 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 80.5200 81.0900 80.5200 80.9625 3960 11916 1708.80442 21141 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.0950 81.6725 81.0950 81.5825 534 17170 255.62353 3141 GBPINR 29-May-12 81.8800 82.0000 81.7225 82.0000 10 1653 3.76998 46 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 60.5800 61.9000 60.5800 61.7775 5335 8193 1867.56496 30456 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.4200 62.3800 61.4200 62.2375 444 1915 115.7041 1874 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.6650 51.3250 50.6650 51.2525 112323 539183 161801.432 3170379 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.1500 51.7550 51.0175 51.6875 9201 401762 16896.83155 328309 USDINR 29-May-12 51.5975 52.0975 51.5600 52.0125 1035 97552 1885.00848 36340 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.9025 52.4225 51.9000 52.3250 239 30532 499.85493 9574 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.2050 52.7275 52.2050 52.6775 167 15737 317.77229 6045 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.5000 52.9000 52.5000 52.8925 41 5730 83.84954 1590 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.7975 53.1500 52.7975 53.1500 17 9342 18.65468 352 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.1000 53.1000 53.1000 53.1000 2 2125 1.6461 31 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6000 53.7000 53.6000 53.7000 2 1290 0.1073 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9500 54.3700 53.9500 54.3700 6 9775 1.24272 23 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)