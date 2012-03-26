Mar 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 143,559.69 million rupees Open interest : 1,249,780 Volume : 2,753,108 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 67.7650 68.1100 67.7650 67.9975 7888 16397 3448.06696 50715 EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.2400 68.6400 68.2400 68.5125 831 12361 385.15792 5622 EURINR 29-May-12 68.9000 68.9900 68.7425 68.9600 13 902 14.76141 214 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 81.2575 81.5700 80.9425 81.5300 4043 12827 1679.98543 20642 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.7200 82.1975 81.5000 82.1475 519 18293 244.51047 2981 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.4400 82.5000 82.4400 82.5000 9 1663 1.8143 22 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.9000 62.2650 61.8000 61.9025 3903 8540 1300.04251 20958 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.2700 62.7025 62.2700 62.3850 788 3449 360.43709 5770 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.9800 62.9950 62.9800 62.9950 2 55 0.94478 15 USDINR 28-Mar-12 51.2400 51.5200 51.1100 51.3350 65738 502258 113773.8622 2215376 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.6350 51.9725 51.5350 51.8000 8860 485192 18914.87335 365115 USDINR 29-May-12 51.9450 52.3025 51.8700 52.1300 1099 109977 2434.28099 46681 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.3300 52.6000 52.1525 52.4150 369 31726 465.52584 8873 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.7200 52.8600 52.6725 52.6825 161 17086 290.47934 5508 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.1400 53.1400 52.9300 52.9300 57 6276 146.8566 2772 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.2700 53.2800 53.2000 53.2000 14 9586 97.77015 1838 USDINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 53.5700 1 2127 0.10674 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.9000 53.9000 53.9000 53.9000 1 1290 0.1078 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.4800 54.5000 54.4800 54.5000 2 9775 0.10898 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)