Mar 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 188,561.45 million rupees Open interest : 1,265,129 Volume : 3,652,990 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 68.1800 68.2900 67.6825 67.7475 7767 11099 3417.77192 50319 EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.6700 68.8300 68.1650 68.2975 2163 16840 1012.10565 14793 EURINR 29-May-12 68.9925 68.9925 68.6625 68.7175 98 2519 135.81246 1975 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 81.6950 81.6950 80.8550 81.0325 3807 8625 1548.99824 19062 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.4300 82.4425 81.5025 81.5800 1770 21627 876.09116 10712 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.6400 82.7000 81.9950 82.0000 45 1930 95.97148 1169 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.9000 82.9000 82.9000 82.9000 1 11 0.0829 1 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.7000 61.7500 61.1000 61.2700 3318 6728 1210.11943 19703 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.2475 62.2500 61.6200 61.7050 1026 5153 373.40432 6038 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.2225 62.2225 62.1750 62.1750 3 61 0.74643 12 USDINR 28-Mar-12 51.1250 51.1600 50.6350 50.7625 78440 425019 149417.9683 2936287 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.7200 51.7200 51.0975 51.2225 13981 580512 27853.17966 542353 USDINR 29-May-12 52.0100 52.0100 51.4375 51.5500 1142 111550 1984.19245 38392 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.1775 52.2600 51.7350 51.8475 223 34511 451.11947 8667 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.4175 52.4500 52.0400 52.1400 59 17217 95.75875 1834 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.6725 52.6725 52.3200 52.3800 26 6507 33.17516 633 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9100 52.9100 52.8000 52.8100 7 9586 39.86896 755 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9500 52.9700 52.7050 52.7100 10 2142 12.14923 230 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.1900 53.1900 53.1900 53.1900 1 841 0.26595 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.3650 53.3650 53.3200 53.3200 3 1315 1.3339 25 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.5600 53.5600 53.5450 53.5450 3 1336 1.33893 25 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)