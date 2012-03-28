Mar 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 162,290.14 million rupees Open interest : 1,237,611 Volume : 3,121,932 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Mar-12 67.7725 68.1600 67.7050 67.8550 2157 9735 1565.94677 23064 EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.3200 68.6350 68.2275 68.3850 5303 22105 2824.50683 41251 EURINR 29-May-12 68.8950 69.0050 68.7100 68.7850 143 3210 84.0988 1221 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.3000 69.3000 69.3000 69.3000 3 75 5.1975 75 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 81.0225 81.4675 81.0225 81.1850 1395 4953 855.22781 10522 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.6000 82.2200 81.4175 81.5225 3294 24832 1766.30191 21589 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.3000 82.5600 81.8800 82.0525 96 2252 51.82931 630 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 61.3975 61.5700 61.2650 61.4700 1286 5716 478.82218 7789 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.7750 62.1500 61.4600 61.6775 2612 5704 904.15625 14613 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.2300 62.4400 62.0275 62.0400 30 83 4.04035 65 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.8550 51.0200 50.7800 50.9100 24946 341957 43129.44866 846658 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.2600 51.5000 51.1900 51.2575 59480 603761 105503.8911 2055575 USDINR 29-May-12 51.5975 51.8300 51.5300 51.5800 2151 128073 4514.57177 87339 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.9500 52.1100 51.8225 51.8525 195 37308 354.56716 6822 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.2850 52.3575 52.0800 52.1100 116 19589 180.33734 3456 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.5500 52.6075 52.3250 52.3875 34 6719 22.91571 436 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.7500 52.8000 52.5750 52.5750 13 9583 6.70179 127 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.3000 53.3000 53.2000 53.2000 2 1322 0.9051 17 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7000 53.7000 53.6700 53.6700 3 836 32.2095 600 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.2000 54.2000 53.5500 53.6500 13 9798 4.47082 83 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)