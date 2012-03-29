Mar 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,718.21 million rupees Open interest : 937,450 Volume : 2,508,505 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.4500 68.6650 68.3850 68.5350 6599 22477 2935.61378 42819 EURINR 29-May-12 69.0500 69.0800 68.8050 68.9175 150 3831 228.19716 3308 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.2900 69.3000 69.2400 69.2700 51 2350 249.34618 3599 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.8900 82.0900 81.6725 81.9075 2898 26182 938.3421 11465 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.1500 82.5300 82.1500 82.4025 76 2635 53.50227 650 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.6100 82.6100 82.6100 82.6100 7 65 4.54355 55 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 61.8000 62.8975 61.8000 62.7675 3717 6352 1015.84888 16259 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.3675 63.1500 62.3675 63.0250 75 169 17.6191 281 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 63.3050 63.3050 63.2900 63.3025 2 10 0.63302 10 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.4225 51.7200 51.3550 51.6800 80488 601627 118593.8861 2301375 USDINR 29-May-12 51.7700 52.0375 51.7300 52.0150 2288 187498 5725.17895 110441 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.0500 52.3375 52.0375 52.3050 272 36785 509.60823 9768 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.3325 52.6000 52.3100 52.5600 115 16303 275.1631 5244 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.5700 52.8300 52.5700 52.8125 54 6454 59.79339 1136 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.7900 53.0950 52.7900 53.0425 74 9616 100.79481 1907 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.5000 53.5000 53.3400 53.3400 6 2168 1.5468 29 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.5600 53.5600 53.5600 53.5600 1 841 0.05356 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6000 53.8000 53.6000 53.7500 3 1323 0.6435 12 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.9500 53.9500 53.9500 53.9500 1 836 0.05395 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.1000 54.2200 54.1000 54.1400 2 9808 0.8121 15 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.9850 54.2500 53.9850 54.2500 9 120 7.0297 130 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)