Mar 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,693.47 million rupees Open interest : 842,221 Volume : 2,897,076 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.6400 68.9300 68.1450 68.2750 8192 25417 3950.29159 57687 EURINR 29-May-12 69.4750 69.4750 68.5500 68.6825 197 3864 162.63246 2364 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.3675 69.3675 69.3100 69.3100 14 2350 27.89043 403 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.2400 82.4000 81.7800 81.9650 4050 26615 1388.84244 16916 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.7500 82.8475 82.2800 82.4500 223 3331 198.98511 2409 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.7375 62.8800 62.1700 62.3650 3032 6067 1071.24588 17154 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.0500 63.1000 62.5850 62.7225 59 285 13.80674 220 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.5100 51.6325 51.1100 51.2225 86067 547796 136917.3357 2665436 USDINR 29-May-12 51.8575 51.9425 51.4425 51.5325 2805 141458 5947.50346 114991 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.2150 52.2200 51.7500 51.8075 406 37801 727.33444 13995 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.3400 52.3500 52.0300 52.0925 133 15939 204.7852 3926 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.5575 52.5575 52.2525 52.3225 49 6492 67.22008 1281 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.7525 52.7525 52.4775 52.4900 13 9630 7.69078 146 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.8200 52.8200 52.8200 52.8200 2 2169 0.10579 2 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.0200 53.0500 53.0200 53.0500 2 841 0.58325 11 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.2200 53.3100 53.2100 53.2500 7 1343 3.78125 71 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.4500 53.4500 53.4500 53.4500 1 836 0.05345 1 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.5800 53.6400 53.5800 53.6400 2 9807 0.16086 3 USDINR 27-Mar-13 53.6600 53.9600 53.6600 53.8350 4 180 3.2294 60 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)