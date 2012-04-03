Apr 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 94,861.678 million rupees Open interest : 861,137 Volume : 1,842,814 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.0500 68.2250 67.7050 67.9125 4777 25235 2151.91462 31710 EURINR 29-May-12 68.1950 68.4450 68.0275 68.2950 150 3920 66.90905 981 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.5000 68.9925 68.3225 68.9925 12 2400 14.03343 205 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.8600 81.8600 81.3550 81.5375 2068 25564 883.45773 10840 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.0200 82.1125 81.8350 81.9925 123 3331 124.38471 1517 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.5000 62.5000 61.6475 62.0900 2430 6856 669.41259 10797 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.6500 62.6500 61.5100 62.4325 153 219 48.75241 783 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.9700 51.0300 50.7625 50.9650 40524 581683 86765.88053 1705337 USDINR 29-May-12 51.2575 51.3600 51.0850 51.2850 1973 133897 3252.46877 63520 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.5000 51.6300 51.3650 51.5500 253 41962 452.58427 8781 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.6500 51.9025 51.6500 51.8650 124 16864 408.35497 7891 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.0100 52.1000 51.9675 52.1000 17 6550 21.47876 413 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.2675 52.3500 52.2325 52.3500 6 9641 1.25527 24 USDINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 52.8200 1 2179 0.52468 10 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2500 53.2500 53.2500 53.2500 1 836 0.26625 5 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)