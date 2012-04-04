Apr 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 115,696.38 million rupees Open interest : 928,871 Volume : 2,231,134 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.6100 67.7800 67.3850 67.5350 5333 21470 2317.73018 34266 EURINR 29-May-12 67.9900 68.1775 67.9025 67.9500 108 4194 80.81988 1187 EURINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.6850 8 2425 10.23388 150 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.2500 81.7250 80.9000 81.4550 2660 25358 987.57191 12119 GBPINR 29-May-12 81.8000 82.1600 81.8000 81.9150 89 3282 54.69742 668 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.0700 62.5525 61.7500 62.4100 2874 6798 787.40101 12660 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.2100 62.8625 62.2100 62.7500 26 231 2.81636 45 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.0500 51.4875 51.0025 51.3600 52313 634714 107033.2489 2084636 USDINR 29-May-12 51.4850 51.8200 51.3975 51.7000 2212 125200 3171.80347 61394 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.7550 52.1050 51.7550 51.9775 506 53952 1014.19966 19509 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.0950 52.3675 52.0850 52.2500 113 18333 125.85118 2408 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.2000 52.6350 52.2000 52.5300 69 8018 99.19448 1888 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.7900 52.9100 52.7100 52.8100 15 9705 8.28969 157 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.8025 53.0600 52.8025 53.0275 3 2179 0.58324 11 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.2775 53.2775 53.2775 53.2775 2 841 0.26639 5 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.4000 53.4000 53.4000 53.4000 1 1343 0.267 5 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.7500 53.7500 53.7500 53.7500 1 841 0.26875 5 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.8850 53.9200 53.8850 53.9200 2 9812 0.32349 6 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4800 54.4800 54.1125 54.1125 2 175 0.81536 15 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)