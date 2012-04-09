Apr 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 80,410.350 million rupees Open interest : 961,848 Volume : 1,540,356 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.4500 67.5000 67.1900 67.2875 4572 20050 1604.57884 23817 EURINR 29-May-12 67.7500 67.9100 67.6200 67.7100 72 4327 39.11269 577 EURINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 68.4000 6 2445 4.43363 65 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.3600 81.9300 81.2100 81.6025 2113 24768 991.71127 12129 GBPINR 29-May-12 81.6500 82.4000 81.6500 82.1150 215 4718 221.51973 2692 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 62.8000 63.4300 62.8000 63.2450 2631 7116 819.62614 12948 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.5125 63.7600 63.5075 63.5625 41 249 7.19169 113 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.4500 51.6500 51.4075 51.4575 40502 661615 74071.30022 1436992 USDINR 29-May-12 51.9300 51.9750 51.7525 51.8175 1729 132654 2206.14186 42514 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.1900 52.2650 52.0800 52.1250 237 56580 379.87982 7277 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.4850 52.5500 52.4400 52.5200 45 18565 43.10571 821 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.7250 52.8400 52.7000 52.8400 26 8185 17.50879 332 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9850 53.0700 52.9850 53.0700 4 9706 1.96325 37 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.4900 53.5000 53.4900 53.5000 3 847 0.32095 6 USDINR 26-Feb-13 53.9825 54.1100 53.9825 54.1100 5 9818 0.32415 6 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3100 54.4000 54.3100 54.4000 4 205 1.63085 30 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)