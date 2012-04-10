Apr 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 103,914.24 million rupees Open interest : 943,094 Volume : 1,988,580 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.3500 67.7000 67.3500 67.5400 6125 20756 2866.75142 42491 EURINR 29-May-12 67.8900 68.0900 67.6850 67.9375 130 4318 61.85942 911 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.1200 68.1200 68.1200 68.1200 2 2446 1.43522 21 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.7500 81.8875 81.5100 81.7475 2883 24749 1167.76346 14291 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.2500 82.3075 82.0000 82.2550 213 6236 214.42034 2609 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 82.7800 82.7800 82.7800 82.7800 1 66 0.08278 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.0350 63.7375 62.8450 63.6325 4213 9376 1416.00258 22374 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.2700 64.0650 63.2500 63.9975 67 377 18.8108 295 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 63.7200 64.3000 63.7200 64.3000 3 13 0.19202 3 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.3500 51.7075 51.2500 51.6475 50848 632132 95118.43445 1846922 USDINR 29-May-12 51.7125 52.0600 51.6400 52.0125 1874 141630 2258.26355 43555 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.9800 52.3500 51.9675 52.3000 318 58987 579.40535 11107 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.3250 52.6350 52.3025 52.5925 74 18863 98.16918 1870 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.6025 52.9025 52.6025 52.8600 56 9526 82.20003 1558 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9000 53.1250 52.9000 53.1075 18 9864 23.83303 450 USDINR 29-Oct-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 53.0800 1 2178 0.05327 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.8000 53.8000 53.8000 53.8000 2 1353 0.538 10 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.2975 54.4400 54.2975 54.4400 7 224 6.02757 111 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)