Apr 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,415.86 million rupees Open interest : 953,437 Volume : 2,281,447 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.6025 68.0225 67.6025 67.9150 6508 22954 2381.96533 35107 EURINR 29-May-12 68.2675 68.4925 68.1700 68.3525 136 5850 171.64702 2515 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.6000 68.8000 68.6000 68.6525 20 2591 48.98025 714 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.1000 82.3700 82.0325 82.1925 3679 25476 1379.80472 16786 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.6975 82.8500 82.5100 82.6725 191 7586 155.51835 1882 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 83.1600 83.1600 83.1600 83.1600 1 66 0.08316 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.9300 64.3500 63.8100 63.8650 3948 11224 1008.85 15765 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.4025 64.5725 64.1800 64.2450 98 441 21.69031 337 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.8400 51.8625 51.5900 51.6625 56350 604884 110397.5858 2134530 USDINR 29-May-12 52.1500 52.2125 51.9375 52.0375 2285 158447 3252.62271 62455 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.4500 52.5125 52.2725 52.3475 262 60232 387.68376 7399 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.7900 52.8000 52.6100 52.6475 55 19157 112.13865 2128 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.0600 53.0600 52.8725 52.9200 38 9977 67.76128 1280 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.2075 53.3000 53.0700 53.1750 12 9893 8.99284 169 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.3550 53.5100 53.3550 53.5100 4 2205 6.79614 127 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.1800 54.1800 54.1800 54.1800 1 847 1.3545 25 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.9000 54.0000 53.9000 54.0000 3 1363 1.07948 20 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.3200 54.3200 54.3200 54.3200 5 9823 0.2716 5 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.6900 54.7000 54.6300 54.7000 5 421 11.0414 202 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)