Apr 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 88,943.701 million rupees Open interest : 1,010,660 Volume : 1,699,288 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.8000 68.0000 67.5625 67.9175 5526 21411 2172.00913 32058 EURINR 29-May-12 68.0875 68.4500 68.0500 68.3750 170 6397 80.84925 1185 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.4275 68.6725 68.4200 68.6725 6 2623 2.19007 32 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.2525 82.5050 81.9600 82.4175 2881 24869 1109.3775 13501 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.6000 82.9800 82.4500 82.9150 207 8072 255.02457 3085 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.7025 63.8600 63.5625 63.8125 3237 9778 897.02937 14085 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.0500 64.2250 63.9600 64.2025 47 464 6.91985 108 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.6350 51.7550 51.4725 51.7000 48953 655889 81573.70353 1580582 USDINR 29-May-12 51.9575 52.1075 51.8200 52.0550 1875 164077 2206.49332 42463 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.1750 52.4200 52.1400 52.3700 239 60853 365.3622 6987 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.4825 52.7475 52.4825 52.6475 79 19894 172.99878 3288 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.7850 53.0875 52.7725 53.0050 39 10706 53.02821 1003 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.0100 53.2900 53.0100 53.2125 26 9997 31.38163 590 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.2000 53.3800 53.2000 53.3575 15 2216 3.4098 64 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.4500 53.6200 53.4500 53.6200 3 852 0.53535 10 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.7500 53.9000 53.7500 53.9000 2 1365 0.43045 8 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.9800 54.2200 53.9200 54.2200 3 846 0.37804 7 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.3000 54.3800 54.1800 54.2300 9 9928 11.65321 215 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.3500 54.6400 54.2800 54.6000 5 423 0.92667 17 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)