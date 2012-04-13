Apr 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 103,489.12 million rupees Open interest : 1,080,179 Volume : 1,984,003 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.9975 68.0175 67.7250 67.8100 5190 21072 2103.72417 30990 EURINR 29-May-12 66.9900 68.4875 66.9900 68.2450 155 6665 62.14934 909 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.6525 68.7525 68.6525 68.7525 3 2626 0.20611 3 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0300 71.0300 71.0300 71.0300 1 1250 31.9635 450 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.1600 82.3100 82.0225 82.0675 3057 22238 1201.99699 14631 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.7000 82.7900 82.5200 82.5450 193 8956 122.72819 1484 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 83.6400 1 66 0.08301 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.6500 63.8300 63.4300 63.5500 2706 8066 736.84756 11578 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.9000 64.1600 63.8675 63.9725 59 478 8.51449 133 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.4800 51.6750 51.4500 51.5125 49561 715550 96678.1624 1874961 USDINR 29-May-12 51.9000 52.0200 51.8025 51.8700 1772 173868 2081.24617 40085 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.2100 52.3125 52.1300 52.2175 210 63353 317.84149 6085 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.8075 52.8075 52.4300 52.4850 32 19817 29.71747 566 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.4000 53.4000 52.6900 52.7500 34 11287 43.26348 819 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9925 53.1000 52.9650 53.0825 15 10063 9.44125 178 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.2125 53.3400 53.2000 53.2050 16 2255 4.73863 89 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.9500 53.9500 53.9500 53.9500 1 852 0.80925 15 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6550 53.6825 53.6550 53.6825 2 1365 0.10734 2 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.2800 54.2800 54.2800 54.2800 1 9928 54.28 1000 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4500 54.4775 54.3500 54.4400 7 424 1.30576 24 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)