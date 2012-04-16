Apr 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,996.671 million rupees Open interest : 1,089,025 Volume : 1,734,137 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.7100 67.7100 67.3400 67.4500 5980 22129 2746.29064 40725 EURINR 29-May-12 68.5525 68.5525 67.8100 67.9150 209 6956 87.65935 1291 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.2675 68.2825 68.2225 68.2725 15 2673 3.27578 48 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.9250 82.1025 81.8700 82.0025 1935 22286 659.72585 8046 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.4500 82.5900 82.3550 82.4950 100 9556 93.0473 1128 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.9600 64.3600 63.9100 64.1125 3891 9147 1042.08345 16240 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.3000 64.7400 64.3000 64.4725 84 676 22.39225 347 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.5600 51.8600 51.5600 51.8000 44575 720602 82735.32796 1597329 USDINR 29-May-12 52.0050 52.2100 52.0050 52.1575 2100 180736 2672.09182 51242 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.4600 52.5125 52.3975 52.4525 317 66170 553.12013 10546 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.7500 52.8050 52.6900 52.7275 90 20067 87.97682 1668 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.9750 53.0800 52.9425 53.0100 76 12530 160.67177 3031 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.2050 53.2850 53.1975 53.2175 49 10510 112.20558 2107 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4525 53.5125 53.3125 53.3275 33 2340 19.83055 371 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.7375 53.7375 53.7375 53.7375 1 853 0.05374 1 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0000 54.0000 53.9000 53.9000 2 1370 0.809 15 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4125 54.7900 54.4125 54.7900 2 424 0.1092 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)