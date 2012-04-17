Apr 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,117.050 million rupees Open interest : 1,080,303 Volume : 1,842,782 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.5975 67.9700 67.5975 67.8300 6932 20113 3953.03299 58248 EURINR 29-May-12 67.6225 68.4025 67.6225 68.2925 283 7215 164.25653 2405 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.7200 68.7200 68.4850 68.4850 14 2709 18.33098 267 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.0200 71.0200 71.0200 71.0200 1 850 28.408 400 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 81.8825 82.4300 81.8825 82.3550 3666 23442 1494.05237 18161 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.7000 82.9000 82.4500 82.8225 361 10792 228.2373 2757 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 83.0775 83.2975 83.0775 83.2100 5 65 0.99722 12 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.2875 64.3750 63.8900 63.9500 3947 8817 938.28467 14628 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.7400 64.7400 64.2800 64.3225 106 847 32.34312 501 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.7875 51.7975 51.5875 51.6275 47309 699866 85392.32639 1652054 USDINR 29-May-12 52.1600 52.1600 51.9300 51.9650 2754 189869 4177.81899 80289 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.4100 52.4200 52.2400 52.2650 302 66279 385.81141 7371 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.6700 52.7000 52.5400 52.5600 91 20679 164.3185 3123 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.8825 52.9500 52.8000 52.8025 17 12697 21.92623 415 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.1200 53.1200 53.0600 53.0600 3 10562 3.29291 62 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.5325 53.5325 53.4500 53.4500 4 858 0.80256 15 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6625 53.6625 53.6625 53.6625 1 1370 0.26831 5 USDINR 29-Jan-13 53.8400 53.8400 53.8400 53.8400 1 846 1.0768 20 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.4650 54.4650 54.3000 54.3400 13 2427 111.46514 2049 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)