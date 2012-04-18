Apr 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 96,151.027 million rupees Open interest : 1,225,262 Volume : 1,827,672 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 67.6700 67.9525 67.5600 67.8300 5767 18740 2273.0563 33575 EURINR 29-May-12 68.0100 68.3500 68.0100 68.3150 171 7103 55.99583 821 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.6525 68.6525 68.6525 68.6525 4 2716 0.5487 8 EURINR 29-Jan-13 70.8500 70.8500 70.8500 70.8500 1 450 28.34 400 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 82.1800 82.9475 82.0075 82.8625 4617 24612 1806.52956 21909 GBPINR 29-May-12 82.6800 83.4000 82.5100 83.3100 680 13289 373.81002 4503 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.6900 85.6900 83.2350 83.2475 7 72 2.2585 27 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.3500 63.7500 63.2175 63.7025 4560 8176 1181.50371 18616 JPYINR 29-May-12 63.6450 64.1050 63.6300 64.0525 188 767 26.81569 420 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 64.1200 64.1200 64.1200 64.1200 3 28 1.0277 16 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.5500 51.9200 51.4725 51.8675 46201 804743 83687.72516 1618591 USDINR 29-May-12 51.8425 52.2525 51.8100 52.2150 3355 223686 5657.46312 108666 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.1650 52.5425 52.1425 52.5125 745 70986 839.53865 16037 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.4800 52.8200 52.4800 52.8200 37 20806 56.34181 1069 USDINR 29-Aug-12 52.6950 53.0700 52.6925 53.0675 36 13814 85.34036 1609 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.9400 53.3150 52.9400 53.2925 39 10653 67.73189 1274 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.3575 53.4975 53.3150 53.4975 10 2367 5.49704 103 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.6700 53.6700 53.6700 53.6700 2 874 0.8586 16 USDINR 27-Dec-12 53.6800 53.8825 53.6800 53.8675 3 1380 0.64454 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)