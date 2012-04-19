Apr 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 117,985.91 million rupees Open interest : 1,202,724 Volume : 2,239,332 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.0000 68.3900 68.0000 68.3100 5901 18669 2955.23544 43317 EURINR 29-May-12 68.5975 68.8000 68.5000 68.7725 293 7343 116.40146 1696 EURINR 27-Jun-12 68.9950 69.2800 68.9375 69.1000 17 2808 9.25492 134 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.2200 69.2200 69.2200 69.2200 1 71 0.06922 1 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 83.0650 83.7250 83.0150 83.5725 3157 23818 1134.72157 13612 GBPINR 29-May-12 83.3100 84.1850 83.3100 83.9875 564 15751 415.40758 4956 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 83.9225 84.3000 83.9225 84.3000 13 144 6.316 75 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 84.6200 84.6200 84.5800 84.5800 4 51 4.31558 51 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 63.7900 63.9325 63.5850 63.7825 3171 10788 929.23297 14577 JPYINR 29-May-12 64.2000 64.3050 63.9725 64.2000 87 1006 30.3825 474 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 64.6050 2 58 1.99679 31 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 64.4200 64.4200 64.4200 64.4200 1 1 0.06442 1 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.9200 52.2500 51.8600 52.1450 50396 741361 104921.7878 2018219 USDINR 29-May-12 52.2950 52.5925 52.2125 52.5225 3767 236322 5645.55887 107825 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.6100 52.8950 51.7150 52.7625 696 78352 1091.24682 20723 USDINR 27-Jul-12 52.9300 53.1725 52.8050 53.1025 219 21318 368.73746 6973 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.1850 53.4100 53.0800 53.3900 127 16036 275.16584 5175 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.4000 53.5350 53.3475 53.5200 43 10923 64.63859 1209 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4000 53.8500 53.4000 53.8500 10 2388 2.90381 54 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.6500 54.1175 53.6500 54.1175 3 874 2.97371 55 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.0000 54.2500 53.9500 54.2500 5 1391 1.19025 22 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.0250 54.0250 54.0250 54.0250 1 851 0.27013 5 USDINR 26-Feb-13 54.3225 54.6350 54.3225 54.6350 2 9933 0.54479 10 USDINR 27-Mar-13 54.6225 54.9500 54.6225 54.8950 15 2467 7.49669 137 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)