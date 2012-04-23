Apr 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 143,431.28 million rupees Open interest : 1,262,736 Volume : 2,698,727 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 68.7200 69.1800 68.6900 69.0775 6325 17048 2799.564 40598 EURINR 29-May-12 69.5475 69.7000 68.7700 69.5475 433 10152 263.07395 3789 EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7500 70.0375 69.7500 70.0375 19 3046 24.38835 349 EURINR 29-Jan-13 71.9025 71.9025 71.9025 71.9025 1 150 21.57075 300 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 84.3500 84.7600 83.9225 84.6125 4159 21479 1786.17826 21163 GBPINR 29-May-12 84.7725 85.2000 84.4300 85.1500 795 19047 537.66765 6327 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 84.5000 85.6050 84.5000 85.6050 27 485 38.14278 446 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.3800 64.9100 64.0000 64.8650 3113 8724 729.2616 11305 JPYINR 29-May-12 62.3775 65.3000 62.3775 65.2375 279 1448 103.04628 1588 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 64.7450 65.5625 64.7450 65.3850 8 83 3.06362 47 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 65.6200 65.6200 65.6200 65.6200 1 1 0.06562 1 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.1800 52.6450 52.0775 52.6125 57144 672669 120362.0848 2295790 USDINR 29-May-12 52.4550 53.0125 52.3900 52.9850 6834 343175 14012.5168 265485 USDINR 27-Jun-12 52.8400 53.3375 52.7625 53.3000 865 82413 1460.2519 27497 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.0000 53.6200 53.0000 53.6075 311 27538 592.24354 11081 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.4300 53.9300 53.4075 53.8950 186 22927 617.38492 11468 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.6500 54.1950 53.5800 54.1600 35 12695 66.24222 1226 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.0000 54.3500 53.9000 54.3500 11 2582 9.47214 175 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.4050 54.6000 54.4050 54.6000 3 3261 0.38151 7 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.3600 54.7500 54.3600 54.7500 5 1422 1.31079 24 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.0500 55.0500 55.0500 55.0500 1 9943 0.5505 10 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.1500 55.5000 55.1500 55.5000 5 2448 2.81894 51 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)