Apr 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 133,365.68 million rupees Open interest : 1,345,966 Volume : 2,484,816 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 69.1500 69.6000 69.1500 69.4875 5347 15545 2340.3648 33689 EURINR 29-May-12 69.5875 70.0450 69.5875 69.9250 677 11561 427.18517 6107 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.3500 70.3975 70.2650 70.3000 27 3254 58.19163 827 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 84.9225 85.3800 84.9000 85.2975 4538 19995 1724.75291 20244 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.4300 85.9300 85.3825 85.8675 1310 18883 778.86792 9080 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.0000 86.2850 85.8875 86.2850 27 419 13.35605 155 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 65.0700 65.4175 64.8000 64.9825 4687 6602 1687.06217 25911 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.5100 65.7925 65.2225 65.3825 513 2968 226.29224 3453 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 2 87 0.2628 4 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.5400 52.9125 52.5400 52.7800 53585 645095 105503.2998 1998352 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0300 53.2850 53.0175 53.1650 9622 447256 18467.7886 347241 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.3000 53.6050 53.3000 53.4875 1043 87473 1267.75401 23700 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.6000 53.9150 53.6000 53.7975 255 29157 347.89394 6466 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.0000 54.2300 53.9775 54.0850 137 24026 255.97302 4729 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.3800 54.5000 54.2300 54.3700 58 13645 142.09181 2613 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.6475 54.6475 54.4050 54.6000 10 2684 9.15989 168 USDINR 27-Nov-12 55.1600 55.1600 54.6000 54.7700 7 3317 8.06019 147 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8925 55.1650 54.8925 55.1300 26 1618 10.87681 198 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.6900 55.6900 55.6900 55.6900 1 9943 94.673 1700 USDINR 27-Mar-13 56.4000 56.4000 55.5950 55.7500 5 2438 1.782 32 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)