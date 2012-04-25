Apr 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 146,274.26 million rupees Open interest : 1,357,332 Volume : 2,731,821 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 69.6000 69.8000 69.2400 69.4250 6213 11231 2742.09125 39490 EURINR 29-May-12 70.1975 70.2000 69.7125 69.8800 1183 12825 939.11739 13437 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.1200 70.5000 70.1200 70.2775 57 4985 172.93269 2462 EURINR 29-Jan-13 72.1000 72.1000 72.1000 72.1000 1 0 10.815 150 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 85.1500 85.1775 84.5300 84.6075 4746 12414 2235.54021 26353 GBPINR 29-May-12 86.0125 86.0125 85.0700 85.1350 1304 19809 659.61012 7729 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.7100 86.1050 85.4200 85.4575 35 545 17.32193 202 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.7675 64.8750 64.5100 64.7075 3440 4731 1060.09841 16391 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.1400 65.2500 64.9025 65.0550 844 4336 385.43462 5924 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 67.3400 67.3400 65.2200 65.4500 8 92 1.18655 18 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.7800 52.7825 52.4975 52.5675 53572 516826 109388.2267 2079074 USDINR 29-May-12 53.2000 53.2000 52.8600 52.9275 11821 592000 26210.44414 494728 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.4400 53.4700 53.2000 53.2675 1137 96394 1826.05524 34262 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.7525 53.7675 53.5075 53.5800 214 29756 298.72033 5571 USDINR 29-Aug-12 54.0000 54.0500 53.8575 53.8575 59 25005 109.75197 2036 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.3300 54.3300 54.0800 54.1450 39 14615 143.82026 2655 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.5400 54.5400 54.3275 54.4600 17 3350 60.77385 1116 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.7300 54.7300 54.6500 54.6500 3 3369 2.84196 52 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.8800 54.9500 54.8500 54.8500 4 1670 2.91211 53 USDINR 29-Jan-13 54.9825 54.9825 54.9825 54.9825 1 853 0.10997 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.7125 55.7125 55.5500 55.5500 5 2526 6.46097 116 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)