Apr 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 185,726.55 million rupees Open interest : 1,776,569 Volume : 3,460,842 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 26-Apr-12 69.4700 69.5875 69.2825 69.5675 2951 7132 1820.08031 26202 EURINR 29-May-12 69.8750 70.1300 69.7500 69.8350 5426 23518 3291.7038 47069 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.1450 70.5525 70.1250 70.2500 171 6151 165.48031 2352 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.7800 70.7800 70.7800 70.7800 1 72 0.07078 1 EURINR 29-Oct-12 71.9200 71.9200 71.9200 71.9200 1 100 7.192 100 GBPINR 26-Apr-12 85.0000 85.0925 84.7450 85.0525 2025 5277 1596.62215 18786 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.4900 85.7900 85.2525 85.4950 3365 27915 2087.53689 24408 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.7150 86.2325 85.1000 86.0250 154 1050 77.50661 901 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.1225 86.1225 86.1225 86.1225 1 52 0.08612 1 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 64.7575 65.2450 64.5750 64.7675 1344 4979 805.9937 12450 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.1350 65.5200 64.9475 65.3750 2668 6979 968.64602 14854 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 65.5000 65.8325 65.4225 65.7600 19 145 5.05079 77 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.5100 52.6050 52.4225 52.5675 20887 364895 64420.92834 1226213 USDINR 29-May-12 52.9500 53.0075 52.7950 52.9025 45260 1125331 106462.3734 2012208 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2025 53.3450 53.1350 53.2400 1562 107060 2209.88947 41512 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.5000 53.6550 53.4700 53.5350 410 35582 1399.77841 26150 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.8450 53.9500 53.7875 53.8350 120 26245 346.36785 6432 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.9800 54.1700 53.9800 54.1125 41 14923 41.1311 760 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.3625 54.4700 54.3525 54.3525 4 3437 5.65401 104 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.7400 54.7400 54.7400 54.7400 2 3369 0.10948 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 55.0500 55.0500 54.8000 54.9700 5 1673 0.27457 5 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.2000 55.3500 55.0125 55.1000 8 741 14.0204 254 USDINR 26-Feb-13 55.4775 55.4775 55.4775 55.4775 1 9943 0.05548 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)