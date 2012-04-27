Apr 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 73,840.757 million rupees Open interest : 1,420,883 Volume : 1,370,272 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 29-May-12 69.7250 70.0575 69.7250 69.9775 6487 20868 3028.4026 43330 EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.1900 70.4500 70.1850 70.4000 57 6229 17.16399 244 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.6800 70.6800 70.6800 70.6800 6 222 10.602 150 GBPINR 29-May-12 85.5600 85.8050 85.4300 85.7375 2304 28161 769.3509 8980 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.9800 86.2600 85.9800 86.2425 120 1508 65.2566 757 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 5 92 3.98343 46 JPYINR 29-May-12 65.3000 65.7400 64.9050 65.4925 3695 7293 963.03411 14716 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 65.5825 66.0700 65.5775 65.8425 45 201 7.70388 117 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 65.8950 66.3000 65.8950 66.3000 2 2 0.1322 2 USDINR 29-May-12 52.8475 53.0675 52.8225 52.8900 37968 1145167 66823.49524 1261728 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1550 53.4000 53.1550 53.2175 1369 115702 1270.71536 23840 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.5300 53.7000 53.5250 53.5425 242 36870 307.50279 5739 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.8350 54.0225 53.8350 53.8725 128 30684 470.89882 8739 USDINR 26-Sep-12 54.0875 54.2600 54.0875 54.1350 25 15484 53.54653 988 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.3575 54.4575 54.3575 54.4150 13 3890 31.0926 571 USDINR 27-Nov-12 54.7000 54.7000 54.6500 54.6500 3 3420 2.7872 51 USDINR 27-Dec-12 54.5000 54.9100 54.5000 54.8500 4 1734 3.39727 62 USDINR 29-Jan-13 55.0500 55.1500 55.0500 55.1375 3 841 11.02375 200 USDINR 27-Mar-13 55.6600 55.6600 55.6000 55.6050 2 2515 0.66726 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)