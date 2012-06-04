Jun 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 106,046.77 million rupees Open interest : 1,383,158 Volume : 1,885,367 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.3000 69.3000 68.7400 69.1925 7066 21209 2604.73613 37713 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.2900 69.5000 69.1400 69.4975 72 1500 30.39229 438 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.9000 86.2500 85.1050 85.6100 4211 16562 1029.22964 12036 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.8000 86.2350 85.5525 85.8975 147 795 64.95774 756 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.8300 71.8300 70.8600 71.2675 4452 13592 874.48496 12289 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.5150 71.6475 71.2000 71.5775 94 2434 30.77787 431 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.9975 55.9975 55.4275 55.7025 65164 900819 96996.31518 1742904 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.1100 56.2500 55.7000 55.9800 3120 181147 3418.56727 61141 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.3000 56.9000 55.9500 56.2425 697 110278 586.96688 10452 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.4000 56.5000 56.1775 56.4200 152 43753 174.54695 3097 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.4000 56.9000 56.4000 56.6800 29 25429 73.17862 1290 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.6500 57.1000 56.6000 57.1000 20 7273 63.40656 1110 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0000 57.2500 57.0000 57.1850 7 5140 0.91483 16 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.4000 57.4000 57.4000 57.4000 5 1716 0.28746 5 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.8175 17 6065 17.69206 306 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.5000 57.6450 57.5000 57.6450 20 12488 24.39087 420 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.9900 58.0700 57.7000 57.9000 40 32958 55.92902 963 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)