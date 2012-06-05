Jun 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 103,510.20 million rupees Open interest : 1,368,334 Volume : 1,836,568 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.4050 69.7850 69.3550 69.4050 6186 20398 2551.85815 36670 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.6950 70.0175 69.6950 69.7000 30 1640 13.0013 186 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.5500 85.9200 85.3800 85.7450 2294 16401 591.70421 6902 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.8600 86.2000 85.7575 86.0475 42 857 10.67042 124 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.0250 71.6800 70.6675 71.4125 4449 13323 931.91114 13079 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.2000 71.9500 71.2000 71.7025 50 2443 15.22817 213 JPYINR 29-Aug-12 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 71.5000 1 1 0.0715 1 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.6500 56.0725 55.4700 55.9125 58723 873826 95484.60436 1709855 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.8225 56.3450 55.7425 56.1950 3017 192966 3140.36425 55941 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0100 56.5850 56.0000 56.4000 473 110977 487.16158 8638 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.3300 56.7700 56.3300 56.6200 128 44191 98.48884 1741 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.6100 56.9900 56.6100 56.9100 58 25829 71.12506 1250 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.8200 57.0900 56.8200 57.0100 5 7274 4.89328 86 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0000 57.4000 57.0000 57.3225 8 5134 2.23564 39 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.5500 57.5500 57.5500 57.5500 3 1716 0.69058 12 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.6350 57.8000 57.4000 57.7500 17 5985 28.82267 499 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.0000 58.1200 57.9500 58.1200 13 12563 29.97555 517 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8500 58.4700 57.8500 58.1550 23 32809 47.33493 814 USDINR 29-May-13 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 58.5000 1 1 0.0585 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)