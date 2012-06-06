Jun 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 107,282.78 million rupees Open interest : 1,326,499 Volume : 1,906,123 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.4025 69.7800 69.3575 69.4375 6879 21276 2422.06866 34834 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.8500 70.0900 69.6550 69.7300 70 2082 43.05014 617 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.6925 86.3000 85.6800 86.0725 4402 17153 1104.92499 12855 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 85.9750 86.6000 85.9725 86.3925 150 1225 58.85942 682 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.7500 86.7500 86.7500 86.7500 1 328 17.35 200 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 71.0025 71.0025 70.0200 70.0700 5234 12369 1339.99303 19034 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.3925 71.3925 70.3000 70.3175 92 2424 22.34481 316 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.8500 55.8500 55.5100 55.5500 59218 835564 97619.03611 1754531 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.0600 56.0925 55.8025 55.8375 2884 190867 3553.09458 63560 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.2000 56.7375 56.0600 56.0900 741 114142 650.07491 11572 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.3700 56.5475 56.2575 56.2775 168 44606 132.3794 2349 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.7275 56.7900 56.4700 56.4700 38 25921 82.48442 1456 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7250 56.9900 56.7000 56.7000 16 7763 52.59156 925 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9900 57.1500 56.9200 57.0000 9 5240 16.86266 296 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.1000 57.3700 57.1000 57.1525 14 1816 6.97579 122 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.3575 57.8000 57.3575 57.8000 3 12562 0.17296 3 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 58.2250 57.9000 57.9200 21 31110 157.61485 2721 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1500 58.1500 58.1500 58.1500 1 51 2.9075 50 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)