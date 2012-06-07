Jun 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 125,622.23 million rupees Open interest : 1,350,182 Volume : 2,252,755 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.4900 69.5300 69.1925 69.3650 6113 21212 2277.29217 32830 EURINR 27-Jul-12 69.8500 69.8500 69.5400 69.6225 102 2224 32.02992 460 EURINR 29-Aug-12 69.9325 69.9325 69.9325 69.9325 1 637 0.06993 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.8000 85.8650 85.2000 85.6750 4567 16619 1117.87183 13075 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.0200 86.1200 85.5350 86.0600 181 1230 76.18544 887 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.2500 86.2500 86.2500 86.2500 1 353 2.15625 25 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.8175 69.8950 69.3100 69.4025 4237 11640 1179.5942 16958 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.8875 70.2400 69.6000 69.6300 99 2375 27.21475 389 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.3775 55.3800 55.0700 55.1500 66852 865515 115663.3054 2094046 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.7100 55.7100 55.3625 55.4350 3520 187549 3615.56973 65102 USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.9400 56.0000 55.6000 55.6625 756 114469 650.76769 11663 USDINR 26-Sep-12 55.9025 56.1425 55.7900 55.8675 329 45398 257.12935 4594 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.3300 56.4025 56.0875 56.1625 147 21000 348.26081 6198 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.4500 56.6200 56.3500 56.3600 40 8260 50.82405 901 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9000 56.9000 56.6000 56.6000 10 5298 16.44849 290 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 57.2500 1 1817 0.05725 1 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.4000 58.4000 57.0600 57.0600 6 12678 7.29829 127 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.7000 57.7300 57.5600 57.5600 66 31853 299.75645 5201 USDINR 29-May-13 58.1000 58.1000 57.8500 57.9775 6 55 0.40585 7 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)