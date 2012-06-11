Jun 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 136,049.51 million rupees Open interest : 1,395,916 Volume : 2,416,251 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.7200 70.3300 69.6700 70.1225 8019 25161 4129.6904 58971 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.2400 70.5650 69.9800 70.4125 137 2659 39.85989 567 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.6025 70.6025 70.6025 70.6025 1 638 0.0706 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 85.9125 86.8750 85.7625 86.7775 4886 18107 1477.34907 17118 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.1500 87.1500 86.1500 87.1200 197 2130 109.20044 1259 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 86.8975 87.1200 86.8975 87.1200 20 349 8.15814 94 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.9825 70.4200 69.3200 70.3450 5982 12416 1287.43689 18445 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 69.7500 70.7000 69.6950 70.5850 95 2417 29.9125 425 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.3000 55.9400 55.2050 55.8825 71678 862555 123912.1747 2229116 USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.7000 56.2000 55.5000 56.1525 3894 209937 3803.72306 68081 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.0000 56.4300 55.7500 56.3925 709 116107 567.73978 10120 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.1000 56.6200 55.9900 56.5950 189 51133 264.34679 4693 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.2000 56.8250 56.2000 56.7925 338 26844 152.12783 2689 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.5725 57.0000 56.4800 57.0000 281 8827 134.0131 2367 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.7250 57.2100 56.7250 57.2100 15 5372 4.11499 72 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.3500 57.3500 57.3500 57.3500 9 2307 0.74557 13 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.6500 57.7100 57.6500 57.7100 8 5990 0.69198 12 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.9000 58.0000 57.9000 58.0000 12 12215 29.92686 516 USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8400 58.3200 57.7300 58.2775 44 30752 98.2348 1692 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)