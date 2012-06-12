Jun 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 134,263.40 million rupees Open interest : 1,421,863 Volume : 2,375,381 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.9225 70.1200 69.7100 69.8375 7037 23772 2416.6477 34547 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.1000 70.3875 70.0200 70.1350 162 2844 90.45319 1288 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.6300 86.9450 86.4300 86.7425 3532 18362 987.10665 11382 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.9000 87.2250 86.7800 87.0275 100 2417 50.53989 580 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.4100 70.7350 70.1325 70.1775 5177 12292 1233.54849 17526 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.4225 70.9650 70.4100 70.4750 73 2394 13.92876 197 USDINR 27-Jun-12 56.0000 56.2050 55.8325 55.8850 74172 879972 122872.8913 2193079 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.2425 56.4750 56.1000 56.1650 4064 219724 4676.07661 83013 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4500 56.7050 56.3575 56.4300 763 114512 913.01706 16148 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5875 56.8600 56.5850 56.6250 323 51791 396.15412 6984 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8200 57.0800 56.7975 56.7975 102 27478 155.19049 2727 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.9600 57.2500 56.9600 57.0000 39 9261 63.20899 1106 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5125 57.5000 56.5125 57.1925 41 5162 50.30292 877 USDINR 29-Jan-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.6800 32 2275 65.81654 1142 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.5000 57.5000 57.5000 57.5000 30 5884 56.62043 978 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.1500 58.1500 57.7025 57.9025 36 12302 58.19047 1001 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.5000 58.5000 58.1450 58.3000 75 31421 163.71457 2806 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)