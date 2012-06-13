Jun 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 96,773.797 million rupees Open interest : 1,387,483 Volume : 1,716,151 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 69.6600 69.9450 69.6600 69.8200 4471 24478 1589.75142 22763 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.0000 70.2200 70.0000 70.0900 81 2937 30.28546 432 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.4100 70.4100 70.3000 70.3500 15 648 3.09525 44 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.7600 87.0400 86.6100 86.7175 3706 17230 1021.48274 11765 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.1000 87.3000 86.9300 86.9300 70 3245 105.19415 1208 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.0400 70.2900 69.8400 69.9425 4378 11853 1043.86134 14904 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.3975 70.6000 70.1500 70.2700 58 2380 9.07046 129 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.8000 56.0125 55.6500 55.7575 60152 839847 90540.05579 1621662 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.1425 56.2975 55.9400 56.0600 2399 223688 1681.70163 29972 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.3900 56.5300 56.1800 56.2900 654 114988 542.77187 9634 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.7200 56.7200 56.4000 56.4550 195 52140 164.1787 2903 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.8600 56.9200 56.6700 56.7100 31 27498 13.50667 238 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.1000 57.1100 56.8475 56.9000 14 9290 4.27269 75 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0300 57.0500 57.0300 57.0500 7 5164 0.40051 7 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.2650 57.2650 57.2650 57.2650 4 2275 0.22936 4 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.5000 2 5884 0.11497 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 57.9025 2 12302 0.11561 2 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1500 58.1500 58.0500 58.0500 7 31321 9.0694 156 USDINR 29-May-13 58.3250 58.3350 58.3025 58.3025 6 315 14.63895 251 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)