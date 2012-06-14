Jun 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 88,492.618 million rupees Open interest : 1,416,471 Volume : 1,569,867 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.0200 70.2000 69.9450 70.1475 5354 26303 1604.1688 22885 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.3800 70.4700 70.2500 70.4325 109 3080 26.46766 376 EURINR 27-Dec-12 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 70.0000 3 1100 4.2 60 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.6000 86.7300 86.2625 86.6825 3630 16712 886.3877 10246 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.9600 87.0225 86.5900 86.9725 96 3318 25.71413 296 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.2000 87.2000 87.2000 87.2000 2 349 4.36 50 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.1950 70.4600 70.0325 70.3975 4097 12550 891.42902 12688 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.4525 70.7575 70.3500 70.7150 46 2448 12.7753 181 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.7300 55.9400 55.6575 55.8475 55109 858651 82189.56797 1472414 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.0575 56.2300 55.9400 56.1225 2703 228552 2344.21989 41785 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.1775 56.4550 56.1775 56.3525 509 117363 372.61914 6612 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.5000 56.6300 56.4200 56.5700 104 52379 38.52073 681 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.7050 56.8500 56.6200 56.7700 27 27405 13.96541 246 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.8225 57.0000 56.8225 57.0000 12 9315 1.82357 32 USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.9500 56.9500 56.9500 56.9500 6 5165 0.34286 6 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.2400 57.2400 57.2400 57.2400 3 2275 0.17195 3 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.8250 57.8250 57.8250 57.8250 2 5883 0.11557 2 USDINR 27-Mar-13 58.1000 58.1000 57.8700 57.8700 16 12302 69.83562 1202 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.0000 58.1725 58.0000 58.1700 4 31321 5.93315 102 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)