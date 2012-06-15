Jun 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,210.604 million rupees Open interest : 1,421,187 Volume : 1,116,855 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.2500 70.4225 70.1375 70.2075 6403 30057 1898.74547 27006 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.5975 70.6675 70.4025 70.4250 162 3499 65.12952 923 EURINR 29-Aug-12 70.8000 70.8225 70.8000 70.8225 6 654 0.56651 8 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.7000 86.7000 86.2300 86.4675 3466 17153 854.8433 9883 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 86.9250 86.9500 86.5500 86.8000 117 3595 43.86402 505 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.8200 3 349 0.26137 3 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 69.8800 70.8675 69.8000 70.6200 4263 13352 1023.69203 14500 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.8500 71.2000 70.8100 70.8675 56 2446 11.63986 164 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.8000 55.8000 55.6000 55.6550 43568 849877 55136.56743 989550 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.0200 56.0500 55.8700 55.9100 2605 236052 2685.76669 47968 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.2200 56.3050 56.1300 56.1650 641 117269 606.82313 10788 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.4875 56.5125 56.4000 56.4000 293 52693 350.84697 6214 USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.6675 56.7125 56.5300 56.5325 249 27812 416.42032 7344 USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.8650 56.9550 56.8575 56.8575 11 9341 7.22656 127 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.0400 57.1900 57.0000 57.0000 33 5154 28.22699 494 USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.4300 57.4300 57.4300 57.4300 10 2377 6.08744 106 USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.6700 57.6700 57.6700 57.6700 5 5883 0.28831 5 USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.9200 57.9200 57.9200 57.9200 6 12502 11.87354 205 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.1400 58.1900 58.0000 58.0300 29 31122 61.73479 1062 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)