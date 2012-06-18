Jun 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a
subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 152,685.83 million rupees
Open interest : 1,453,099
Volume : 2,706,020
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------
EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.3000 70.7600 70.2125 70.6825 10938 29238 4163.91853 59015
EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.6550 71.0075 70.5875 70.9550 234 3805 83.39851 1177
GBPINR 27-Jun-12 86.8000 87.6100 86.8000 87.5650 5094 18186 1433.29259 16425
GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.1425 87.8700 87.1425 87.8100 360 4647 248.21632 2834
GBPINR 29-Aug-12 87.7650 88.0500 87.7650 87.9825 14 377 13.55357 154
GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 1 1 0.088 1
GBPINR 29-Oct-12 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 88.0000 3 6 0.528 6
JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.2400 70.8650 69.8500 70.8200 6172 13284 1568.94486 22316
JPYINR 27-Jul-12 70.2000 71.1300 70.1900 71.0900 100 2553 27.43515 389
USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.6850 56.0575 55.3150 56.0125 76223 858591 137603.0737 2469219
USDINR 27-Jul-12 55.6875 56.3025 55.5650 56.2475 5352 251777 5860.95204 104731
USDINR 29-Aug-12 55.9100 56.5450 55.8700 56.5025 876 119121 664.33605 11820
USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.4000 56.7700 56.1500 56.7125 315 53100 306.08818 5418
USDINR 29-Oct-12 56.4075 57.0225 56.4000 56.9900 221 30728 560.09844 9870
USDINR 27-Nov-12 56.7500 57.2950 56.7500 57.1650 21 9431 21.75742 382
USDINR 27-Dec-12 56.5200 57.5000 56.5200 57.3000 44 5599 53.42824 939
USDINR 29-Jan-13 57.0750 57.3000 57.0750 57.3000 15 2573 12.85112 225
USDINR 26-Feb-13 57.6000 57.7700 57.6000 57.7700 8 5967 11.31143 196
USDINR 27-Mar-13 57.8000 58.2400 57.8000 58.2400 7 12568 4.40048 76
USDINR 26-Apr-13 57.8300 58.4000 57.8300 58.3600 19 31547 48.16589 827
# in million rupees
Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)
SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com
SPEED GUIDE :
RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:>
INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF,
NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES :
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)