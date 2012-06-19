Jun 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 109,962.56 million rupees Open interest : 1,442,961 Volume : 1,939,626 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jun-12 70.5700 70.7250 70.4500 70.6775 7300 29638 2364.56838 33491 EURINR 27-Jul-12 70.9375 70.9700 70.7225 70.9575 178 4564 138.03352 1948 EURINR 29-Aug-12 71.0150 71.0150 71.0150 71.0150 1 664 0.71015 10 EURINR 27-Dec-12 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 1 1100 0.072 1 GBPINR 27-Jun-12 87.7000 87.9450 87.5500 87.7525 3617 17983 1040.32549 11855 GBPINR 27-Jul-12 87.8175 88.1925 87.8175 88.0100 370 5434 211.77922 2406 GBPINR 29-Aug-12 88.2950 88.2950 88.0250 88.2500 27 521 31.32736 355 GBPINR 26-Sep-12 88.3000 88.3000 88.3000 88.3000 1 2 0.0883 1 JPYINR 27-Jun-12 70.7400 71.1400 70.7000 70.9875 4333 13325 944.48586 13312 JPYINR 27-Jul-12 71.0650 71.4000 71.0550 71.2250 101 2609 35.52851 499 USDINR 27-Jun-12 55.9650 56.1625 55.8775 56.0400 69402 790552 95473.36399 1703536 USDINR 27-Jul-12 56.2100 56.3975 56.1100 56.2900 4562 293077 6757.31091 120053 USDINR 29-Aug-12 56.4675 56.6600 56.3550 56.5525 827 120617 1093.44916 19335 USDINR 26-Sep-12 56.6500 56.8625 56.6500 56.7825 485 57095 1093.71593 19257 USDINR 29-Oct-12 57.0000 57.0925 56.9100 57.0675 249 35181 409.29454 7177 USDINR 27-Nov-12 57.1500 57.3500 57.1500 57.2500 10 9548 35.53614 620 USDINR 27-Dec-12 57.5200 57.5200 57.4500 57.4500 22 7749 244.75007 4256 USDINR 29-Jan-13 58.2700 58.2700 57.7000 57.7800 9 2574 11.93673 207 USDINR 26-Feb-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.0600 9 5974 15.43985 266 USDINR 27-Mar-13 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.2675 8 12711 21.21434 364 USDINR 26-Apr-13 58.3500 58.5500 58.1200 58.3200 12 31638 18.55795 317 USDINR 29-May-13 58.4200 58.6000 58.4200 58.6000 11 405 21.077 360 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)