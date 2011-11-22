BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Nov 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 193,808.93 million rupees
Open interest : 1,314,417
Volume : 3,656,263 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume
Date Trades Interest Value#
---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 70.6800 71.2975 70.6125 71.1475 5899 19480 2575.34011 36269 EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.9200 71.7300 70.9200 71.4875 760 10824 193.08929 2706 EURINR 27-Jan-12 71.5000 71.8575 71.3900 71.8575 20 867 3.57806 50 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 81.8600 82.5875 81.8600 82.2700 3271 11942 1145.91487 13927 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.4075 82.9400 82.3450 82.6700 547 9608 170.20079 2059 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 82.9850 82.9850 82.7500 82.8500 13 868 5.79821 70 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 68.4275 68.5350 67.9025 68.3250 3348 15735 1078.64274 15797 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.3025 69.1900 68.2350 68.5900 518 4478 199.32242 2908 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 68.6200 68.7250 68.6200 68.7250 2 14 0.20607 3 USDINR 28-Nov-11 52.5275 52.7975 52.2700 52.5000 98871 440753 166133.4516 3160353 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.4500 53.0300 52.4500 52.7550 11630 598808 19025.0129 360300 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.8000 53.1700 52.3525 52.9400 1366 100301 2046.69176 38644 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.8325 53.2800 52.8325 53.0975 450 58652 721.85315 13599 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.0200 53.3500 53.0100 53.1500 287 20946 356.92874 6710 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.2000 53.5000 53.1200 53.3000 76 7768 119.39989 2241 USDINR 29-May-12 53.3200 53.5000 53.1525 53.4500 18 3319 16.92466 317 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.3100 53.3100 53.3000 53.3025 3 544 3.73123 70 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.4000 53.6500 53.3425 53.6000 5 527 10.06043 188 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.5000 53.5000 53.5000 53.5000 1 322 1.8725 35 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.5000 53.5000 53.5000 53.5000 1 6630 0.2675 5 USDINR 29-Oct-12 54.4150 54.4150 53.5000 53.5000 2 2031 0.64292 12 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
