Nov 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 211,052.13 million rupees

Open interest : 1,302,957

Volume : 3,999,950 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume

Date Trades Interest Value#

---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 70.9000 70.9250 69.1000 70.2550 9891 17940 4269.85378 60771 EURINR 28-Dec-11 71.1500 71.1600 70.0600 70.6250 1119 11047 304.84472 4318 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.6550 70.8950 70.6000 70.7300 55 958 8.13831 115 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 82.1125 82.2975 80.8725 81.7475 3622 9835 1295.60137 15898 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 82.4925 82.4925 81.3350 82.0500 440 9513 125.50986 1533 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 68.2450 68.2975 67.2100 68.0375 2887 15505 794.67574 11720 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 68.3700 68.5500 67.3800 68.2475 481 5407 175.87389 2585 USDINR 28-Nov-11 52.5500 52.6500 51.7450 52.4825 125783 446831 181720.4789 3477602 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.8800 52.8800 52.0200 52.7475 18656 584309 19521.16532 371678 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.9700 52.9950 52.2050 52.8975 1364 104614 1911.6081 36269 USDINR 27-Feb-12 53.1125 53.1125 52.2800 53.0725 361 62173 762.14419 14404 USDINR 28-Mar-12 53.1450 53.2100 52.3500 53.1675 104 20823 110.37175 2082 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.8500 53.3800 52.8500 53.2850 37 8087 36.61874 689 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0100 53.5000 53.0025 53.1000 14 3316 13.52863 254 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2500 53.3000 53.2500 53.3000 2 548 0.31975 6 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4000 53.9300 53.4000 53.9250 3 2051 1.3989 26 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)