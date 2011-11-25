Nov 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 160,665.58 million rupees

Open interest : 1,329,893

Volume : 3,038,907 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume

Date Trades Interest Value#

---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 69.5150 69.7000 69.1075 69.2575 5725 15403 2270.35433 32704 EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.1025 70.1025 69.4750 69.6250 1373 14827 388.50522 5569 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.0000 70.0850 69.9000 69.9000 22 1011 3.28783 47 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.9800 81.0600 80.5075 80.8575 4606 7595 1489.04813 18437 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.2575 81.4200 80.9050 81.1375 1278 10424 426.97843 5262 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.3000 81.5200 81.3000 81.5000 69 1116 19.2242 236 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 67.5000 67.7700 67.3125 67.5750 3143 13711 1055.09247 15618 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.7600 68.0100 67.5675 67.8475 1055 9062 413.36903 6091 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.8450 68.1000 67.8000 68.1000 20 701 4.68452 69 USDINR 28-Nov-11 52.2450 52.4825 52.0900 52.3100 73287 383459 133167.1806 2547321 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.3000 52.7400 52.1850 52.5700 14274 659149 19131.35795 364072 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.7500 52.9175 52.5475 52.7800 1093 114486 1527.40009 28955 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.8300 53.0525 52.6700 52.9225 278 62843 434.80612 8220 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.9750 53.1950 52.7900 53.0675 139 22189 277.37869 5234 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.0125 53.2800 52.9025 53.1200 35 8511 55.26753 1041 USDINR 29-May-12 53.2500 53.3500 53.2500 53.3500 2 3353 1.4915 28 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.7500 53.9625 53.7500 53.9625 3 2053 0.16166 3 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)