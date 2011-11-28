Nov 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 163,275.10 million rupees

Open interest : 1,513,819

Volume : 3,071,300 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume

Date Trades Interest Value#

---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Nov-11 69.2500 69.3400 69.0600 69.1950 3170 11643 1591.43852 22999 EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.5150 69.9075 69.3550 69.8300 5903 20900 2906.06882 41762 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.0000 70.1700 69.0000 70.0900 262 2020 93.40369 1337 GBPINR 28-Nov-11 80.6675 80.8375 80.5400 80.6625 1834 5329 885.54462 10975 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.0900 81.3800 80.7050 81.3375 3194 14115 1747.6375 21564 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 80.0025 81.6500 80.0025 81.6275 90 1553 40.45918 498 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 81.6150 2 31 0.16302 2 JPYINR 28-Nov-11 67.1100 67.2225 66.9150 66.9875 2601 2111 1893.09757 28234 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.5975 67.5975 67.0700 67.2125 3600 16478 2314.38489 34420 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.5000 67.5000 67.2450 67.3875 60 886 17.98421 267 USDINR 28-Nov-11 52.2500 52.2500 51.9475 51.9950 23372 369488 53111.97358 1020628 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.5000 52.5000 52.1225 52.2275 62278 830912 95725.21578 1832439 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.2450 52.5900 52.2450 52.4350 1868 130590 2625.17307 50046 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.6900 52.7150 52.4850 52.5850 236 63788 232.27933 4417 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.8000 52.8000 52.6500 52.7300 96 22018 85.03135 1613 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.8000 52.8900 52.8000 52.8600 17 8518 3.0639 58 USDINR 29-May-12 52.9225 53.0000 52.9150 53.0000 3 3353 0.47644 9 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1000 53.1000 53.1000 53.1000 1 548 0.1062 2 USDINR 27-Jul-12 53.2000 53.2000 53.2000 53.2000 1 532 0.1064 2 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.3000 53.3000 53.3000 53.3000 1 322 0.1066 2 USDINR 26-Sep-12 53.9000 53.9000 53.4000 53.4000 2 6631 0.1607 3 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.4700 53.5000 53.4700 53.5000 3 2053 1.22987 23 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)