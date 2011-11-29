Nov 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday.

Summary:

Total Traded Value : 116,098.74 million rupees

Open interest : 1,199,547

Volume : 2,189,316 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume

Date Trades Interest Value#

---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.6500 70.1900 69.5400 70.1025 7673 22977 3575.77832 51150 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.9000 70.4700 69.8150 70.4175 201 2547 74.74818 1065 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.1100 81.8300 80.8425 81.7700 4645 15262 1615.20716 19863 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.1500 82.0725 81.1425 82.0150 110 1845 40.92078 501 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.0100 67.3775 66.7525 67.3375 2055 16001 514.01955 7663 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.0100 67.5375 67.0100 67.5025 62 1006 18.93385 281 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.3150 52.4150 52.1425 52.3050 56409 897897 106368.5374 2034755 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.5000 52.6325 52.3600 52.5175 1921 138244 3168.00592 60332 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.5600 52.7825 52.5500 52.6850 328 68044 567.77604 10782 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.7000 52.9100 52.6975 52.7350 80 22393 64.57091 1222 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.8625 53.0500 52.8225 52.9575 25 8626 9.99915 189 USDINR 29-May-12 53.0000 53.0725 52.9150 53.0725 38 4156 69.5603 1312 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.1725 53.2050 53.1725 53.2050 20 548 10.63775 200 USDINR 27-Nov-12 53.5500 53.5500 53.5500 53.5500 1 1 0.05355 1 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)