Nov 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 149,304.06 million rupees Open interest : 1,169,371 Volume : 2,815,332 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.7500 69.9950 69.6075 69.9225 7402 23249 3282.49205 46989 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.1750 70.2800 69.9725 70.2025 168 2980 84.5316 1205 EURINR 27-Feb-12 70.3025 70.3025 70.3000 70.3000 6 51 3.51502 50 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.6550 81.9750 81.4550 81.9150 3471 15542 993.23658 12150 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.9225 82.2625 81.8400 82.1600 151 2149 109.73525 1337 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.5000 82.5000 82.1925 82.2300 3 42 0.98699 12 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.2000 67.5300 67.1000 67.2650 2357 16205 761.15878 11301 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.4575 67.7000 67.4500 67.6100 24 1016 13.08369 194 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.3100 52.7050 52.2100 52.5400 85208 854478 139309.0725 2652180 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.5500 52.9200 52.4725 52.7450 2694 143866 3472.72979 65842 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.7800 53.0700 52.7400 52.9050 560 73676 1145.38943 21660 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.9300 53.2000 52.8800 53.0075 102 22367 89.10848 1679 USDINR 26-Apr-12 53.0425 53.2600 53.0425 53.1375 17 9026 28.03464 527 USDINR 29-May-12 53.3500 53.4000 53.2525 53.4000 5 4156 9.92265 186 USDINR 27-Jun-12 53.2500 53.2500 53.2500 53.2500 1 568 1.065 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)