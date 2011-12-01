Dec 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 135,689.42 million rupees Open interest : 1,146,756 Volume : 2,584,791 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 70.0500 70.0500 69.6325 69.6700 7312 23963 3073.11286 44015 EURINR 27-Jan-12 70.2050 70.3050 69.9400 69.9650 282 3490 99.44958 1419 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.8050 81.8050 81.0500 81.2300 4575 13474 1669.37853 20518 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.8000 81.9500 81.3750 81.5600 133 2315 64.97261 795 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 82.0975 82.1000 81.9000 81.9000 8 331 24.58999 300 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 82.0000 82.0000 82.0000 82.0000 1 1 0.082 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 67.0000 67.1200 66.4600 66.5675 3002 16182 667.0851 9996 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 67.1050 67.1475 66.6900 66.7125 66 984 19.27934 288 USDINR 28-Dec-11 52.2450 52.2450 51.6375 51.7050 87366 823964 123572.9988 2382942 USDINR 27-Jan-12 52.3800 52.3800 51.8750 51.9475 3307 151180 4336.36437 83200 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.1875 52.7850 52.0500 52.0975 938 72540 1751.79053 33496 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.5900 52.6000 52.2200 52.2600 181 23027 285.40885 5448 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.7000 52.7350 52.3800 52.4225 54 9004 82.93561 1578 USDINR 29-May-12 52.8400 52.8950 52.5350 52.6375 26 4248 36.60229 694 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.2025 53.2025 53.0000 53.0000 2 2053 5.37325 101 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)