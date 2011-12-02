Dec 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,629.734 million rupees Open interest : 1,162,052 Volume : 1,831,217 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 28-Dec-11 69.5225 69.7575 69.2950 69.3500 4654 22550 2338.86559 33676 EURINR 27-Jan-12 69.9200 69.9650 69.6200 69.6375 210 3966 88.92218 1275 GBPINR 28-Dec-11 81.0600 81.2250 80.6025 80.6725 3880 12422 1346.19041 16649 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 81.4000 81.5000 80.9100 80.9400 116 2354 26.06252 321 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 81.5000 81.5000 81.5000 81.5000 1 0 0.0815 1 JPYINR 28-Dec-11 66.4500 66.6000 65.8700 66.0200 1769 16334 339.08715 5119 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 66.6900 66.6900 66.1000 66.2150 85 1121 25.28689 381 USDINR 28-Dec-11 51.7250 51.8250 51.4050 51.4400 66888 824986 87057.07777 1688810 USDINR 27-Jan-12 51.9250 52.0475 51.6450 51.6750 1886 160594 2391.46179 46187 USDINR 27-Feb-12 52.2000 52.2000 51.8175 51.8475 643 74137 1501.39727 28915 USDINR 28-Mar-12 52.2750 52.2775 51.9875 52.0150 136 25904 362.19904 6956 USDINR 26-Apr-12 52.4200 52.4400 52.2000 52.2000 66 11071 151.25783 2892 USDINR 29-May-12 52.5000 52.5000 52.3700 52.3700 6 4238 1.20587 23 USDINR 29-Aug-12 53.0000 53.0000 53.0000 53.0000 1 322 0.53 10 USDINR 29-Oct-12 53.9850 53.9850 53.9850 53.9850 1 2053 0.10797 2 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)