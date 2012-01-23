Jan 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 108,416.80 million rupees Open interest : 1,158,658 Volume : 2,132,439 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.1100 65.2050 64.7850 65.1475 6984 16305 3278.79679 50472 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.4500 65.6200 65.2500 65.5500 509 5656 172.23674 2633 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.7975 65.9100 65.7975 65.9075 3 142 1.05396 16 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 78.3000 78.4675 77.9875 78.0750 2176 9829 605.41758 7744 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.7550 78.9000 78.4500 78.5175 207 4704 51.33984 653 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.9900 78.9900 78.9900 78.9900 2 774 0.15798 2 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.3125 65.5400 65.1650 65.2675 1070 17552 351.52252 5383 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.8200 65.8500 65.5650 65.6125 159 2647 78.60135 1197 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.6000 65.6000 65.6000 65.6000 1 2 0.0656 1 USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.4000 50.4850 50.1350 50.1725 64799 577583 93380.61225 1857452 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.8000 50.8450 50.4850 50.5125 5389 331249 7700.38895 152117 USDINR 28-Mar-12 51.0300 51.1800 50.8125 50.8325 1151 111138 2228.84682 43729 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.7875 51.4750 50.7875 51.1600 232 51138 270.64801 5282 USDINR 29-May-12 50.2425 51.6850 50.2425 51.3975 153 14816 227.00231 4410 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.9800 51.9800 51.6025 51.6025 18 4580 32.35388 625 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.9625 52.0500 51.9250 51.9250 8 1499 27.55313 530 USDINR 26-Sep-12 52.4000 52.4000 52.4000 52.4000 1 6647 0.0524 1 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.9900 52.9900 52.9900 52.9900 1 2065 0.10598 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.8000 52.9500 52.8000 52.8700 9 332 10.04637 190 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)