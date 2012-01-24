Jan 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 134,155.87 million rupees Open interest : 1,148,750 Volume : 2,653,373 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.1450 65.7650 65.0000 65.1400 6089 13576 2406.17117 36937 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.5025 65.7025 65.4500 65.5475 468 5606 175.65041 2679 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.7000 66.0775 65.7000 65.9550 21 214 7.86025 119 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 1 10 0.0661 1 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 77.9075 78.1500 77.7125 77.9525 2182 8044 666.63454 8562 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.2550 78.4900 78.1900 78.3825 484 5291 185.25275 2365 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 76.9500 78.8850 76.9500 78.6075 22 874 9.84997 125 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.0875 65.1175 64.7400 64.8425 1985 15127 788.05062 12135 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.4575 65.4800 65.1000 65.1850 485 4216 279.25576 4278 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.0100 65.3025 64.0100 65.2525 3 14 0.7808 12 USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.0500 50.1800 49.9725 50.0875 80434 482537 111592.816 2228879 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.4000 50.5275 50.3275 50.4375 8704 411937 14681.5314 291234 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.6800 50.8700 50.6625 50.8000 1334 118804 2042.12068 40248 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.0775 51.2100 51.0000 51.1375 455 56434 1068.6014 20918 USDINR 29-May-12 51.3125 51.4450 51.2500 51.3875 110 15995 193.39786 3763 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.5400 51.6500 51.4525 51.5875 27 4831 27.2671 529 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.7000 51.9000 51.6700 51.9000 11 1779 20.3191 393 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.9000 51.9000 51.9000 51.9000 1 961 4.152 80 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.1400 52.1400 52.1400 52.1400 1 2063 0.10428 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.7000 52.7000 52.5200 52.6100 5 437 5.99718 114 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)