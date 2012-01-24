India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 134,155.87 million rupees Open interest : 1,148,750 Volume : 2,653,373 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.1450 65.7650 65.0000 65.1400 6089 13576 2406.17117 36937 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.5025 65.7025 65.4500 65.5475 468 5606 175.65041 2679 EURINR 28-Mar-12 65.7000 66.0775 65.7000 65.9550 21 214 7.86025 119 EURINR 26-Apr-12 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 1 10 0.0661 1 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 77.9075 78.1500 77.7125 77.9525 2182 8044 666.63454 8562 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.2550 78.4900 78.1900 78.3825 484 5291 185.25275 2365 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 76.9500 78.8850 76.9500 78.6075 22 874 9.84997 125 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 65.0875 65.1175 64.7400 64.8425 1985 15127 788.05062 12135 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 65.4575 65.4800 65.1000 65.1850 485 4216 279.25576 4278 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 64.0100 65.3025 64.0100 65.2525 3 14 0.7808 12 USDINR 27-Jan-12 50.0500 50.1800 49.9725 50.0875 80434 482537 111592.816 2228879 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.4000 50.5275 50.3275 50.4375 8704 411937 14681.5314 291234 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.6800 50.8700 50.6625 50.8000 1334 118804 2042.12068 40248 USDINR 26-Apr-12 51.0775 51.2100 51.0000 51.1375 455 56434 1068.6014 20918 USDINR 29-May-12 51.3125 51.4450 51.2500 51.3875 110 15995 193.39786 3763 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.5400 51.6500 51.4525 51.5875 27 4831 27.2671 529 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.7000 51.9000 51.6700 51.9000 11 1779 20.3191 393 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.9000 51.9000 51.9000 51.9000 1 961 4.152 80 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.1400 52.1400 52.1400 52.1400 1 2063 0.10428 2 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.7000 52.7000 52.5200 52.6100 5 437 5.99718 114 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: