Jan 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 171,330.51 million rupees Open interest : 1,421,687 Volume : 3,403,585 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Jan-12 65.2225 65.2650 64.9800 65.0425 2267 7130 934.89564 14357 EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.5025 65.7375 65.0950 65.3375 6363 11867 2757.43797 42168 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.0025 66.0800 65.5350 65.7475 147 1343 47.89126 727 GBPINR 27-Jan-12 78.3000 78.3000 77.7825 77.8150 1104 5433 450.01784 5775 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 78.5550 78.5950 78.0000 78.0525 1707 6905 589.44842 7530 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.9025 78.9700 78.4100 78.4500 54 1975 40.56093 515 JPYINR 27-Jan-12 64.1150 64.7800 64.1150 64.4425 1125 4640 958.15565 14859 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.6775 65.1000 64.4200 64.4900 1802 11220 793.0316 12255 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.0025 65.2125 64.7800 64.8225 66 543 14.89409 229 USDINR 27-Jan-12 49.8450 49.8450 49.5750 49.6450 22483 441182 58773.20396 1182284 USDINR 27-Feb-12 50.3975 50.3975 49.6375 49.6950 63715 686801 100953.5437 2023190 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.7000 50.7700 49.9975 50.0450 2898 140541 4109.72552 81762 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.7975 50.8825 50.3500 50.3950 694 66651 806.41529 15944 USDINR 29-May-12 51.1050 51.1525 50.6200 50.6725 89 18220 69.69523 1371 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.3075 51.4050 50.8500 50.9475 33 4996 24.26066 476 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.3100 51.3100 51.0750 51.1000 17 1896 5.82653 114 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.4800 51.4800 51.4800 51.4800 1 1164 0.05148 1 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.7300 51.7300 51.4400 51.4700 3 6649 0.2064 4 USDINR 29-Oct-12 52.0200 52.0200 51.7000 51.7000 3 2064 0.20732 4 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.5000 52.5000 52.0000 52.0000 3 467 1.045 20 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday)