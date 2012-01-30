Jan 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the MCX-SX (a subsidiary of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX)) on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 112,021.38 million rupees Open interest : 949,852 Volume : 2,220,532 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close No. of Open Traded Volume Date Trades Interest Value# ---------------------------------------------- ------ -------- --------- ------ EURINR 27-Feb-12 65.4025 65.8000 65.4025 65.7025 5647 16007 2836.43304 43220 EURINR 28-Mar-12 66.1200 66.1975 65.9125 66.1250 128 1569 40.62384 615 GBPINR 27-Feb-12 77.5000 78.5525 77.5000 78.4775 1817 8366 634.86739 8110 GBPINR 28-Mar-12 78.6525 78.9500 78.5350 78.8875 181 2611 112.79805 1432 JPYINR 27-Feb-12 64.5500 65.3900 64.5500 65.2975 1456 14441 765.631 11773 JPYINR 28-Mar-12 65.2950 65.7000 65.2950 65.6100 132 1322 92.98879 1419 JPYINR 26-Apr-12 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 65.7000 1 1 0.0657 1 USDINR 27-Feb-12 49.6000 50.1525 49.6000 50.0950 75101 645197 104172.83 2087153 USDINR 28-Mar-12 50.0000 50.4975 49.9875 50.4675 2419 154804 2654.13574 52803 USDINR 26-Apr-12 50.4100 50.8275 50.4100 50.7825 422 68715 580.2612 11462 USDINR 29-May-12 50.7900 51.1100 50.7800 51.0450 60 18815 76.89121 1511 USDINR 27-Jun-12 51.1000 51.3925 51.1000 51.3825 7 5013 5.3795 105 USDINR 27-Jul-12 51.1800 51.3500 51.1800 51.3050 6 1909 0.7699 15 USDINR 29-Aug-12 51.4200 51.4550 51.4200 51.4550 5 1164 0.25739 5 USDINR 26-Sep-12 51.5000 51.8000 51.5000 51.8000 4 6649 0.87883 17 USDINR 29-Oct-12 51.7800 51.9700 51.7800 51.9700 3 2064 1.08933 21 USDINR 27-Nov-12 52.0000 52.0500 52.0000 52.0500 2 407 1.0405 20 USDINR 27-Dec-12 52.2000 52.5400 52.0125 52.5400 20 749 40.82663 781 USDINR 29-Jan-13 52.2500 52.6900 52.2500 52.6900 6 49 3.61921 69 # in million rupees Expiry Date : Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. Trading Hours : 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (Monday to Friday) SOURCE: www.mcx-sx.com SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#MCIR:> INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, :E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com)